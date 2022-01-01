Bourbon chicken in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve bourbon chicken
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp
|$27.99
Grilled Cajun seasoned chicken breast, sauteed with blackened shrimp, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, and thyme drizzled with our house bourbon glaze. Served over mashed potatoes.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp
|$27.99
Grilled Cajun seasoned chicken breast, sauteed with blackened shrimp, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, garlic, and thyme drizzled with our house bourbon glaze. Served over mashed potatoes.