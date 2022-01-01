Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Crystal City

Crystal City restaurants
Toast

Crystal City restaurants that serve cake

The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Platter$22.00
Two 3oz. crab cakes, cole slaw, french fries, chipotle aioli
More about The Freshman
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Carrot Cake$9.99
With whipped cream cheese frosting.
Cappuccino Mousse Cake$8.99
More about La Bettola Italiano
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
1 Blueberry Hot Cake$4.29
Fresh Blueberry Hot Cake$9.99
1 Golden Brown Hot Cake$3.79
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
Lump Crab Cake$22.00
Tartar Sauce
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Colossal Crab Cake Sandwich$27.99
All lump crab meat (no fillers), blended with the chef's secret seasoning, and broiled to perfection. Served on a soft brioche roll with your choice of side and tartar sauce.
Twin Chesapeake Crab Cake Platter$55.99
Best crab cake in town served with your choice of two sides.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Colossal Crab Cake Sandwich$27.99
All lump crab meat (no fillers), blended with the chef's secret seasoning, and broiled to perfection. Served on a soft brioche roll with your choice of side and tartar sauce.
Twin Chesapeake Crab Cake Platter$55.99
Best crab cake in town served with your choice of two sides.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub

