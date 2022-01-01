Cheese pizza in Crystal City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. Add toppings to create you own.
More about La Bettola Italiano
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
1st Base Cheese Pizza$15.99
Thin-crust pizza topped with zesty tomato sauce smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
1st Base Cheese Pizza$15.99
Thin-crust pizza topped with zesty tomato sauce smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub

