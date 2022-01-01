Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Crystal City

Crystal City restaurants
Crystal City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
More about The Freshman
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.49
Bacon / Roasted Red Peppers / Swiss Cheese / French Fries
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$19.99
Grilled chicken breast basted in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a brioche roll and your choice of side.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$19.99
Grilled chicken breast basted in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a brioche roll and your choice of side.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub

