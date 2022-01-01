Chicken sandwiches in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Freshman
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.49
Bacon / Roasted Red Peppers / Swiss Cheese / French Fries
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$19.99
Grilled chicken breast basted in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a brioche roll and your choice of side.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$19.99
Grilled chicken breast basted in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a brioche roll and your choice of side.