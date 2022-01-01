Chili in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve chili
More about Good Stuff Eatery
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Eatery
2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Uncle D's Famous Chili
|$8.34
Topped with cheddar sauce, green onions, sour cream, and homemade corn bread.
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.79
|Chili Dog
|$7.19
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Bowl of Homemade Pub Style Beef Chili
|$10.99
Fresh soup made daily.