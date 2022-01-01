Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Crystal City

Crystal City restaurants
Crystal City restaurants that serve clams

The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Traditional chowder with fresh clams, bacon, potatoes and onions. Served with oyster crackers.
More about The Freshman
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Clams Casino$14.95
Half dozen of top neck clams baked in basil butter sauce with smoked bacon.
Fresh Clams over Linguini$19.99
Fresh clams cooked in white wine lemon butter sauce and clam juice. Served over linguine with choice of white or red sauce. Served with garlic bread.
More about La Bettola Italiano
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder$8.80
Potato / Bacon / Clams
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

