Clams in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve clams
More about The Freshman
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
Traditional chowder with fresh clams, bacon, potatoes and onions. Served with oyster crackers.
More about La Bettola Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Clams Casino
|$14.95
Half dozen of top neck clams baked in basil butter sauce with smoked bacon.
|Fresh Clams over Linguini
|$19.99
Fresh clams cooked in white wine lemon butter sauce and clam juice. Served over linguine with choice of white or red sauce. Served with garlic bread.