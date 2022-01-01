Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Crystal City

Go
Crystal City restaurants
Crystal City restaurants that serve cobb salad

consumer pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Stuff Eatery

2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2372 reviews)
Pasture Chicken Cobb Salad$13.95
Our signature organic blend of seasonal greens, applewood bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, teardrop tomatoes, and a buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Good Stuff Eatery
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Cobb Salad$23.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with diced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg finished with garlic herb croutons.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Cobb Salad$23.99
Crisp lettuce mixture topped with diced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg finished with garlic herb croutons.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub

