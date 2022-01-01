Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Crystal City

Crystal City restaurants
Crystal City restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
Colossal Crab Cake Sandwich$27.99
All lump crab meat (no fillers), blended with the chef's secret seasoning, and broiled to perfection. Served on a soft brioche roll with your choice of side and tartar sauce.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

More about Crystal City Sports Pub

