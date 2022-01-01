Crab cake sandwiches in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Colossal Crab Cake Sandwich
|$27.99
All lump crab meat (no fillers), blended with the chef's secret seasoning, and broiled to perfection. Served on a soft brioche roll with your choice of side and tartar sauce.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Colossal Crab Cake Sandwich
|$27.99
All lump crab meat (no fillers), blended with the chef's secret seasoning, and broiled to perfection. Served on a soft brioche roll with your choice of side and tartar sauce.