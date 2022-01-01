Egg sandwiches in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
quinoa, chipotle aioli, sprouts, cotija cheese
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Egg Sandwich Sand
|$6.69
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
|Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
|Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with a side of homestyle potatoes.