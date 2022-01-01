French onion soup in Crystal City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
French Onion Soup$10.99
Sauteed onions simmered in a Sherry wine enhanced beef broth over toasted garlic herb croutons and Parmesan cheese served in a soup crock. Topped with melted Swiss and provolone cheeses. Fresh soup made daily.
More about Crystal Bonsai Sushi
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
French Onion Soup$10.99
Sauteed onions simmered in a Sherry wine enhanced beef broth over toasted garlic herb croutons and Parmesan cheese served in a soup crock. Topped with melted Swiss and provolone cheeses. Fresh soup made daily.
More about Crystal City Sports Pub

