French onion soup in Crystal City
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|French Onion Soup
|$10.99
Sauteed onions simmered in a Sherry wine enhanced beef broth over toasted garlic herb croutons and Parmesan cheese served in a soup crock. Topped with melted Swiss and provolone cheeses. Fresh soup made daily.
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
|French Onion Soup
|$10.99
