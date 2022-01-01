Garden salad in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Garden Salad
|$10.99
Crispy Romaine lettuce, green pepper, red cabbage, fresh tomato, carrots, and "onion per request" with creamy Italian dressing.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Garden Salad
|$7.39
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Classic Garden Salad
|$6.99
Mixed greens, tomato wedges, sliced cucumbers, and red onions. Topped with garlic croutons.