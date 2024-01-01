Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado rolls in
Arlington
/
Arlington
/
Avocado Rolls
Arlington restaurants that serve avocado rolls
Izakaya Sakaki
3227 Washington Boulevard STE D, Arlington
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$6.00
More about Izakaya Sakaki
Gyu San Japanese BBQ
4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$10.00
More about Gyu San Japanese BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington
Soft Shell Crabs
Cornbread
Roasted Beet Salad
Enchiladas
Coleslaw
Hot And Sour Soup
Pork Ribs
Mediterranean Salad
Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore
Ballston
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Rosslyn
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Clarendon
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Crystal City
Avg 4
(27 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Pentagon City
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Shirlington
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Virginia Square
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Court House
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More near Arlington to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Bethesda
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(165 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Annandale
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(498 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(701 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(390 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(550 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(595 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(418 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston