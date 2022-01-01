Avocado toast in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve avocado toast
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
grilled rustic toast topped with smashed avocado garnished with light salad
Bayou Bakery
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
lightly toasted cast-iron sour dough
bread, smashed avocado, arugula,
radish, crispy faro, lemon and red
pepper vinaigrette. Vegan!
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$15.00
Fresh mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and cracked pepper topped with dressed greens, radish, red onions, parm cheese.
|Judgement Free Avocado Toast
|$11.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$19.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Smoked Avocado Toast
|$16.95
apple wood smoked avocado / poached eggs / grape tomatoes / pickled onions / chipotle aioli / pecan smoked cotija cheese / multi-grain toast / side of fruit
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$5.50
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$11.95
Quacamole, radish, pepitas, poached egg, on multigrain bread, served with side salad
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Avocado Everything Toast
|$14.00
Poached egg, avocado, 7 grain toast, radish, everything bagel seasoning.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Le Café Market
901 N Nelson St, Arlington
|Loaded Avocado Toast
|$9.19
smashed avocado, tomato, bacon bits, red pepper flakes and light balsamic glaze on toasty whole grain slice.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
South Block
4150 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
avocado, olive oil, hemp hearts, pink salt, crushed red pepper
|Loaded Avocado Toast
|$9.00
avocado, olive oil, hemp hearts, pink salt, crushed red pepper. micro greens & hard boiled egg.