Avocado toast in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve avocado toast

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$12.00
grilled rustic toast topped with smashed avocado garnished with light salad
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$9.00
lightly toasted cast-iron sour dough
bread, smashed avocado, arugula,
radish, crispy faro, lemon and red
pepper vinaigrette. Vegan!
More about Bayou Bakery
The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$15.00
Fresh mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and cracked pepper topped with dressed greens, radish, red onions, parm cheese.
Judgement Free Avocado Toast$11.50
More about The Freshman
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$19.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Avocado Toast$16.95
apple wood smoked avocado / poached eggs / grape tomatoes / pickled onions / chipotle aioli / pecan smoked cotija cheese / multi-grain toast / side of fruit
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboy Cafe

4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$5.50
More about Cowboy Cafe
FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.95
Quacamole, radish, pepitas, poached egg, on multigrain bread, served with side salad
More about Assembly
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Everything Toast$14.00
Poached egg, avocado, 7 grain toast, radish, everything bagel seasoning.
More about The Liberty Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Le Café Market

901 N Nelson St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Loaded Avocado Toast$9.19
smashed avocado, tomato, bacon bits, red pepper flakes and light balsamic glaze on toasty whole grain slice.
More about Le Café Market
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

South Block

4150 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (137 reviews)
Avocado Toast$7.00
avocado, olive oil, hemp hearts, pink salt, crushed red pepper
Loaded Avocado Toast$9.00
avocado, olive oil, hemp hearts, pink salt, crushed red pepper. micro greens &amp; hard boiled egg.
More about South Block
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

South Block

1550 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Loaded Avocado Toast$9.00
avocado, olive oil, hemp hearts, pink salt, crushed red pepper. micro greens &amp; hard boiled egg.
Avocado Toast$7.00
avocado, olive oil, hemp hearts, pink salt, crushed red pepper
More about South Block

