Bacon cheeseburgers in Arlington

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Basic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.79
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, fried onion ring, and our tangy House BBQ sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Big Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.29
Two 1/4lb certified angus beef patties grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, two slices American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.95
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$19.95
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
|BACON Cheese Burger
|$8.29
BGR
3129 Lee Highway, Arlington
|#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.59
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sand
|$7.99
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Eatery
2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Big Stuff Bacon Meltdown Burger
|$11.95
Double patty, lots'a bacon, double cheese, ruby tomato, onions, lettuce, and pickles with good stuff sauce. All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well unless otherwise specified.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sand
|$7.99
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.59
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$12.99
A seasoned juicy beef patty topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, and your choice of toppings.
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shuck Shack
1100 S Hayes St, Arlington
|Avocado Bacon Burger
|$10.29
Cheeseburger topped with freshly sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, ShackSauce
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.29
Cheeseburger topped with applewood-smoked bacon on a toasted bun
|Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.19
White-cheddar cheeseburger topped with our bourbon bacon jam made with Maker's Mark Bourbon, crispy shallots and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun