Baklava in Arlington

Arlington restaurants that serve baklava

Rus Uz image

 

Rus Uz

1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manti$19.50
Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce.
Pelmeni16.50
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
Goluptsi$19.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
Plov$19.99
The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have
More about Rus Uz
Cava Mezze image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cava Mezze

2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
Grilled Meatball Platter$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
Chicken Platter$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
More about Cava Mezze
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Yayla Bistro

2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2587 reviews)
Baklava$8.00
Fresh filo dough layered with walnuts, baked until golden brown in honey syrup
More about Yayla Bistro
Item pic

 

RĀKO

2016 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Latte$5.25
More about RĀKO
banner pic

SALADS

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington

671 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (1138 reviews)
baklava$2.50
flaky, nutty, honey-sweetened middle eastern treat
More about Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington
banner pic

 

Kabob Bazaar

3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3897 reviews)
Baklava$5.50
Freshly baked homemade pastry filled with walnuts lightly brushed with honey and topped with pistachio nuts.
More about Kabob Bazaar

