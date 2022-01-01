Baklava in Arlington
Rus Uz
1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington
|Manti
|$19.50
Steamed Uzbek dumplings stuffed with diced seasoned lamb, onions and spices. Served with yogurt and a tomato based sauce.
Pelmeni16.50
Traditional Russian boiled dumplings stuffed with seasoned ground beef filling, served with yogurt.
|Goluptsi
|$19.50
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, served with sour cream and tomato sauce.
|Plov
|$19.99
The national dish of Uzbekistan. A flavorful rice dish mixed with carrots, chickpeas, raisins, spices and lamb that will surely satisfy any food craving you may have
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cava Mezze
2940 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
GREEK YOGURT
|Grilled Meatball Platter
|$16.00
4 BEEF MEATBALL, OREGANO, RICE, SALAD
|Chicken Platter
|$16.00
2 SKEWERS GRILLED, OLIVE OIL, LEMON, HERBS, RICE, SALAD
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Yayla Bistro
2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington
|Baklava
|$8.00
Fresh filo dough layered with walnuts, baked until golden brown in honey syrup
RĀKO
2016 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Baklava Latte
|$5.25
SALADS
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington
671 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|baklava
|$2.50
flaky, nutty, honey-sweetened middle eastern treat