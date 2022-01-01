Barbacoas in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$28.95
hickory & oak smoked beef cheeks / smoked beef tallow flour tortillas / salsa verde / pickled onions / smoked cotija cheese
More about Taco Rock
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Barbacoa
|$3.50
braised lamb, chimichurri salsa, radish,
onions, cilantro
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.00
pulled beef
More about Banditos Arlington
Banditos Arlington
1301 S Joyce St D4, Arlington
|78022_Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
BRAISED AND SHREDDED BEEF + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Pambazo barbacoa
|$14.30
lamb meat comes with one consome
|Gordita de Barbacoa with one consome
|$8.80
|Barbacoa burrito
|$14.30
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|*NEW*Beef Barbacoa Fajitas
|$26.45
Tender adobo-rubbed beef, slow braised in savory Mexican spices, complemented with Grilled zucchini and squash, sautéed peppers & onions, crumbled cotija cheese, chopped cilantro, corn tortillas, cilantro rice and frijoles negros.