Bisque in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve bisque
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Crab Bisque
|$10.00
classic crab soup
More about King Of Koshary
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Lobster bisque 16 oz
|$5.59
Light cream, lobster, butter, tomato paste, clam broth, chicken base, salt and sugar Contain milk, shellfish and wheat
|Lobster bisque 16 oz
|$5.59
Light cream, lobster, butter, tomato paste, clam broth, chicken base, salt and sugar Contain milk, shellfish and wheat