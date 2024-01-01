Blt salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve blt salad
First Down Sports Bar and Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken BLT Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce topped with cripy chicken breast strips, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Bubbie's Plant Burgers & Fizz at Water Park, VA
1721 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Southern Potato Salad BLT
|$14.00
Southern style red skin potato salad, house-made american cheddar cheese, plant belly bacon, green leaf, fresh dill & tomato on grilled Texas toast (contains soy).