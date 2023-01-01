Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bubble tea in
Arlington
/
Arlington
/
Bubble Tea
Arlington restaurants that serve bubble tea
SUSHI
Roll'd Sushi
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
Avg 3.9
(204 reviews)
Bubble Tea
$6.00
More about Roll'd Sushi
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington
No reviews yet
Bubble Tea Can
$4.50
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
No reviews yet
Bubble tea (Brown sugar)
$4.50
More about Boru Ramen
Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington
Spaghetti
Chipotle Chicken
Custard
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Salmon
Quiche
Tiramisu
Cheese Fries
Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore
Ballston
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Rosslyn
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Clarendon
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Crystal City
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Pentagon City
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Shirlington
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Virginia Square
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Court House
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More near Arlington to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(750 restaurants)
Bethesda
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(129 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(19 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(750 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(191 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston