Bubble tea in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve bubble tea

SUSHI

Roll'd Sushi

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bubble Tea$6.00
More about Roll'd Sushi
Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bubble Tea Can$4.50
More about Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bubble tea (Brown sugar)$4.50
More about Boru Ramen

