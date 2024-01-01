Buffalo chicken pizza in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce base,
shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded parsley, blue cheese dressing drizzle.
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Item pic

 

Quincy Hall

4001 N. Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slice Buffalo Chicken - April Pizza of the Month$5.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN
April Pizza of the Month
buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, scallions
Buffalo Chicken - April Pizza of the Month$23.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN
April Pizza of the Month
buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, scallions
More about Quincy Hall
Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.00
Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Blue Cheese
More about Ballston Local
Consumer pic

 

Barley Mac

1600 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Roasted Chicken Pizza$17.00
buffalo tossed chicken, mozzerella cheese, light tomatoe sauce
More about Barley Mac

