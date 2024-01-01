Buffalo chicken pizza in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce base,
shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded parsley, blue cheese dressing drizzle.
Quincy Hall
4001 N. Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Slice Buffalo Chicken - April Pizza of the Month
|$5.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN
April Pizza of the Month
buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, scallions
|Buffalo Chicken - April Pizza of the Month
|$23.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN
April Pizza of the Month
buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, scallions
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$27.00
Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Blue Cheese