Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Arlington

Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.95
Hand-Battered Crispy Tenders, Buffalo-Sauced! Add Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.69
Spicy buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our house buffalo sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
TACOS
Taco Rock - Rosslyn
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, American and jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a ciabatta bun,
served with fries
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Lettuce / Tomato / Pickles / Pickled red onions / Blue cheese crumbles / Brioche bun / Comes with house made chips