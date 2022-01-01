Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.95
Hand-Battered Crispy Tenders, Buffalo-Sauced! Add Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!
More about Flavors Food Truck
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger - Pentagon Row

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.69
Spicy buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our house buffalo sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
More about Courthaus Social
Item pic

TACOS

Taco Rock - Rosslyn

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, American and jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a ciabatta bun,
served with fries
More about Taco Rock - Rosslyn
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Lettuce / Tomato / Pickles / Pickled red onions / Blue cheese crumbles / Brioche bun / Comes with house made chips
More about Fire Works - Courthouse - 2350 Clarendon Blvd

