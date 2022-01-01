Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve bulgogi

Chiko Shirlington

4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
Korean Garden Noodles$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
More about Chiko Shirlington
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Beef Bao Buns$11.00
Pickled apples, ssamjang aioli
More about Palette 22
Westover Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES

Westover Beer Garden

5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
Chicken Wings$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
More about Westover Beer Garden
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Marinated short rib, artisan romaine, sticky rice, kimchi aioli, chopped peanuts, and micro cilantro.
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Steamed Bao Buns-beef bulgogi$15.00
Cantonese-styled steamed buns (3) filled with your favorite meat; stuffed with cilantro and cucumber; served with kim-chi radish on the side
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

 

Bun’d Up

1201 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
Rice Bowl - Bulgogi Beef$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
More about Bun’d Up
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Le Café Market

901 N Nelson St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Bulgogi Mixed Rice Bowl $15.60
warm rice bowl w/ bulgogi (korean soy-marinated beef), masago(roe), half avocado, lettuce, pickled radish &amp; carrots, cucumber, nori &amp; topped with either spicy korean go-chu-jang sauce or sweet soy sauce
More about Le Café Market
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Sushi Rock

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (9376 reviews)
Bulgogi Sliders$11.70
Korean bulgogi marinated beef, provolone, cucumber, wasabi cabbage, and Korean chili aioli.
More about Sushi Rock

