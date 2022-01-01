Bulgogi in Arlington
Chiko Shirlington
4040 Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots, Blistered Mushrooms.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied Pepper & Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, ChiKo Salt, Steamed Rice.
|Korean Garden Noodles
|$16.00
Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Citrus Soy, Seasonal Vegetables.
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Bulgogi Beef Bao Buns
|$11.00
Pickled apples, ssamjang aioli
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps
|$15.00
Marinated short rib, artisan romaine, sticky rice, kimchi aioli, chopped peanuts, and micro cilantro.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Steamed Bao Buns-beef bulgogi
|$15.00
Cantonese-styled steamed buns (3) filled with your favorite meat; stuffed with cilantro and cucumber; served with kim-chi radish on the side
Bun’d Up
1201 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Rice Bowl - Bulgogi Beef
|$13.65
fried chicken (soy or spicy), bulgogi, fried shrimp, pork belly, veggie (mushroom or fried tofu)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Le Café Market
901 N Nelson St, Arlington
|Bulgogi Mixed Rice Bowl
|$15.60
warm rice bowl w/ bulgogi (korean soy-marinated beef), masago(roe), half avocado, lettuce, pickled radish & carrots, cucumber, nori & topped with either spicy korean go-chu-jang sauce or sweet soy sauce