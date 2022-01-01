Caesar salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve caesar salad
Rustico
4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, quinoa crunch
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
chopped romaine, with parmesan & croutons
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$7.65
Bed of a fresh kale/leaf lettuce blend and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing. Add your choice of protein for an additional charge
|Side Caesar Salad
|$2.99
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.75
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
FRENCH FRIES
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
|Orechiette Sausage
|$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
|Calamari
|$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Three Meat
|$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
|Baked Beans
|Mac & Cheese
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
Cowboy Cafe
4792 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Big Zac
|$14.50
Beef patty with american cheese, shredded lettuce, thousand island & relish.
|The Duke
|$14.50
Bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$14.00
Fried or grilled marinated chicken, jack cheese, and TNT sauce on a toasted roll with avocado ranch.
PIZZA
Old Dominion Pizza Company
4514 Lee Highway, Arlington
|10"Patriot
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce , Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
|16" The Patriot
|$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Chopped Romaine , croutons , shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.95
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
PLEASE EXPECT TO WAIT AN ADDITIONAL 5-10 MINUTES FOR YOUR ORDER. ALL SALADS ARE PREPARED CUSTOM.
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Natural Cafe
850 N Randolph St, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$7.80
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$7.39
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Chopped romaine, freshly grated parmigiano - reggiano, brioche crumble, black pepper, and Caesar dressing.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Eatery
2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Hail Caesar Salad
|$10.50
Our signature organic blend of seasonal greens, homemade garlic butter croutons, applewood bacon, shredded parmesan cheese, light Caesar dressing, caperberries, and a twist of lemon.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Walnut Caesar Salad
|$11.95
Crisp romaine lettuce with parmesan and Romano cheese sprinkled with walnut and raisins.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Crispy Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$7.39
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crisp & Juicy
4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$3.95
Medium
|Caesar Salad with Steak
|$12.99
Large Caesar Salad with Steak
|Caesar Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Large
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.40
toss of romaine, Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, lemon edge, and Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.40
toss of romaine, Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, lemon edge, and Caesar dressing.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
- 2