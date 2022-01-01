Calamari in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve calamari
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
|Orechiette Sausage
|$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
|Calamari
|$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pamplona
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington
|NEW!! Insalata di Calamari Arrostiti
|$17.00
Roasted Calamari, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Taralli Crumbles, Mint, Basil, Lemon Mustard Dressing
Happy Eatery
1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington
|Fully Loaded Bowl
|$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
|Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
|Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH
|$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Tempura Calamari
|$12.00
Served with Sriracha Tartar sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Fried Calamari
|$11.95
Fresh fried crisp served with home made marinara sauce.
Sfoglina
1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Spiced Calamari
|$18.00
Romesco, Charred Red Peppers
Contains: Dairy, Nuts
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Chasin' Tails
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington
|Garlic Noodles*
|$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
RAMEN
Boru Ramen
2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Karaage Calamari
|$7.50
Japanese style crispy fried squid tentacles.
SANDWICHES
CIRCA at Clarendon
3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Fried artichoke hearts and kalamata olives, garlic butter sauce, marinara, lemon wedge, and chopped parsley.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Mussels and Calamari
|$21.99
Fresh mussels and calamari cooked in white wine lemon butter sauce and clam juice. Served over linguine with choice of white or red sauce. Served with garlic bread.
|Fried Calamari
|$14.95
Crispy deep fried calamari served with marinara sauce.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Yayla Bistro
2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington
|Grilled Calamari
|$13.00
Fresh grilled squid with honey vinegar sauce topped with sumac. Dairy free. Gluten free.
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Crispy Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Served w/ banana peppers & chipotle aioli
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Asia Bistro
1301 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Crispy ZEN Calamari
|$17.00
Crispy calamari flash fried with lemongrass, garlic, lime, jalapeno, and ginger, and tossed over a bed of mixed greens.
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Saigon
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Crispy Saigon Calamari
|$17.00
Shaken in hot wok with light salt & pepper.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Calamari "Fritto Misto"
|$18.15
Roasted Tomato Sauce / Parmesan Cheese
CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Ruffino's Spaghetti House
4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Calamari Frita
|$14.90
|Calamari al Diablo
|$22.99
Squid sauteed in a spicy Marinara sauce over Linguini.