Calamari in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve calamari

Inca Social - Arlington image

 

Inca Social - Arlington

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI$9.00
More about Inca Social - Arlington
Osteria da Nino image

FRENCH FRIES

Osteria da Nino

2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Orechiette Sausage$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
Calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari, lemon, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
Rigatoni Carbonara$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
More about Osteria da Nino
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BISTRO SALAD$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
TRADITIONAL CAESAR$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
More about Mele Bistro
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
Crispy Calamari image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pamplona

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper
More about Pamplona
Stellina Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NEW!! Insalata di Calamari Arrostiti$17.00
Roasted Calamari, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Taralli Crumbles, Mint, Basil, Lemon Mustard Dressing
More about Stellina Pizzeria
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image

 

Happy Eatery

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
More about Happy Eatery
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Calamari$12.00
Served with Sriracha Tartar sauce
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
Burger District image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.95
Fresh fried crisp served with home made marinara sauce.
More about Burger District
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1100 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Spiced Calamari$18.00
Romesco, Charred Red Peppers
Contains: Dairy, Nuts
More about Sfoglina
Chasin' Tails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodles*$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
More about Chasin' Tails
consumer pic

RAMEN

Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4 (947 reviews)
Karaage Calamari$7.50
Japanese style crispy fried squid tentacles.
More about Boru Ramen
consumer pic

SANDWICHES

CIRCA at Clarendon

3010 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2214 reviews)
Fried Calamari$14.00
Fried artichoke hearts and kalamata olives, garlic butter sauce, marinara, lemon wedge, and chopped parsley.
More about CIRCA at Clarendon
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Mussels and Calamari$21.99
Fresh mussels and calamari cooked in white wine lemon butter sauce and clam juice. Served over linguine with choice of white or red sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Fried Calamari$14.95
Crispy deep fried calamari served with marinara sauce.
More about La Bettola Italiano
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Yayla Bistro

2201 N Westmoreland St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (2587 reviews)
Grilled Calamari$13.00
Fresh grilled squid with honey vinegar sauce topped with sumac. Dairy free. Gluten free.
More about Yayla Bistro
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Crispy Fried Calamari$12.00
Served w/ banana peppers &amp; chipotle aioli
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Asia Bistro

1301 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Crispy ZEN Calamari$17.00
Crispy calamari flash fried with lemongrass, garlic, lime, jalapeno, and ginger, and tossed over a bed of mixed greens.
More about Asia Bistro
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Crispy Saigon Calamari$17.00
Shaken in hot wok with light salt &amp; pepper.
More about Saigon Saigon
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
Calamari "Fritto Misto"$18.15
Roasted Tomato Sauce / Parmesan Cheese
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Calamari Frita$14.90
Calamari al Diablo$22.99
Squid sauteed in a spicy Marinara sauce over Linguini.
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House
banner pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Curry

307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (5656 reviews)
Fried Calamari$7.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried to golden brown. Served with our homemade tangy sweet and sour chili sauce.
More about Thai Curry

