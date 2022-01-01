Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve cappuccino

Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Bayou Bakery image

 

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Muff-A-Lotta$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
Mr. T$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
Bayou BLT$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
More about Bayou Bakery
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about The Freshman
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Cappuccino image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
Decaf Cappuccino$3.85
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Cappuccino image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northside Social Arlington

3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
More about Northside Social Arlington
The Cafe by La Cocina VA image

 

The Cafe by La Cocina VA

918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino 12 oz$3.50
More about The Cafe by La Cocina VA
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
consumer pic

COOKIES • PASTRY

For Five Coffee Roasters

2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
Freddo Cappuccino$5.00
Cappuccino$4.50
More about For Five Coffee Roasters
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Cappuccino Mousse Cake$8.99
More about La Bettola Italiano
Item pic

 

RĀKO

2016 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
More about RĀKO
East West Coffee Wine image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • TAPAS

East West Coffee Wine

3101 Wilson Blvd Suite 100, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (487 reviews)
Cappuccino
More about East West Coffee Wine
banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sidekick Bakery

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Sidekick Bakery
banner pic

 

Commonwealth Joe

520 12th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1304 reviews)
Cappuccino$3.75
A classic espresso based drink
More about Commonwealth Joe
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Cappuccino$3.50
More about Cafe Sazon
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mocha Cafe & Pastry

2720 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Mocha Cafe & Pastry

