Cappuccino in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve cappuccino
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Bayou Bakery
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|The Muff-A-Lotta
|$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
|Mr. T
|$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
|Bayou BLT
|$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
|Decaf Cappuccino
|$3.85
Contains: Dairy
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northside Social Arlington
3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Cappuccino
Espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk.
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2, Arlington
|Cappuccino 12 oz
|$3.50
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Freddo Cappuccino
|$5.00
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Cappuccino Mousse Cake
|$8.99
RĀKO
2016 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • TAPAS
East West Coffee Wine
3101 Wilson Blvd Suite 100, Arlington
|Cappuccino
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidekick Bakery
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Commonwealth Joe
520 12th St S, Arlington
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
A classic espresso based drink