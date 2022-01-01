Caprese salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve caprese salad
A Modo Mio
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Margherita pizza Family- 16''
|$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
|Pepperoni Family- 16''
|$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
|Pepperoni Personal - 12''
|$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Mozzarella Vesuvio/ Caprese salad
|$10.95
Fresh mozzarella cheese with olive oil & light basil sauce on fresh tomatoes.
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Pupatella
1621 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Caprese Salad
|$16.88
Buffalo mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. Served with bread.