Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve caprese salad

A Modo Mio image

 

A Modo Mio

5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margherita pizza Family- 16''$23.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil
Pepperoni Family- 16''$29.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
Pepperoni Personal - 12''$16.00
flour, bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan, olive oil, basil, pepperoni
More about A Modo Mio
Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Mozzarella Vesuvio/ Caprese salad$10.95
Fresh mozzarella cheese with olive oil &amp; light basil sauce on fresh tomatoes.
More about La Bettola Italiano
banner pic

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Pupatella

1621 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
Caprese Salad$16.88
Buffalo mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. Served with bread.
More about Pupatella
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Caprese Salad$12.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Naan

Flank Steaks

Steak Frites

Shrimp Salad

Tomato Salad

Rice Pudding

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Mushroom Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston