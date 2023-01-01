Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Quincy Hall

4001 N. Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$15.00
Fried green tomato, grilled mozzarella and pesto served on a burger bun with fries.
More about Quincy Hall
Consumer pic

 

Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N

3100 10th St N, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Caprese Sandwich$13.50
Oven roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, carmelized onions, mozzarella, arugula, herb foccaccia
More about Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$13.95
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil aioli, arugula, balsamic, roasted pepper, house-made baguette
More about Assembly

Map

Map

