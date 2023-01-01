Caprese sandwiches in Arlington
Quincy Hall
4001 N. Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Caprese Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried green tomato, grilled mozzarella and pesto served on a burger bun with fries.
Kaldi's Social House - Arlington - 3100 10th St N
3100 10th St N, Arlington
|Hot Caprese Sandwich
|$13.50
Oven roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, carmelized onions, mozzarella, arugula, herb foccaccia