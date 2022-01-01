Carrot cake in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve carrot cake
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Carrot Cake (Slice)
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Family Carrot Cake
|$12.00
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Orange Carrot Pound Cake
|$6.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Carrot Cake
|$9.99
With whipped cream cheese frosting.
SOUPS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Curry
307 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|(NEW*) Carrot Cake
|$5.95
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's PERi-PERi
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Carrot Cake
|$8.69
Four rich, golden layers of cake with walnuts, pineapple and raisins. Topped with a smooth cream cheese icing.