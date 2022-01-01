Catfish sandwiches in Arlington
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|FRIED CATFISH PLATTER
|$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
|FRIED WHITING PLATTER
|$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
|FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER
|$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00