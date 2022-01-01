Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Flavors Food Truck image

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CATFISH PLATTER$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
FRIED WHITING PLATTER$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
More about Flavors Food Truck
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Meat$14.99
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington

