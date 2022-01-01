Chai lattes in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Bayou Bakery
Bayou Bakery
1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington
|The Muff-A-Lotta
|$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
|Mr. T
|$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
|Bayou BLT
|$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
More about The Freshman
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|BLT
|$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Northside Social Arlington
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northside Social Arlington
3211 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chai Latte
A blend of black tea and traditional chai spices steamed with your choice of milk.
More about Assembly
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about For Five Coffee Roasters
COOKIES • PASTRY
For Five Coffee Roasters
2311 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Dona Chai Latte
|$5.00
More about Sidekick Bakery
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidekick Bakery
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chai Latte
|$4.50