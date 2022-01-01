Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
Cheese Personal-Sized Pizza image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheese Pizza$5.00
Cheese Personal-Sized Pizza$7.00
Mozzarella cheese, san marzano tomato sauce. Vegetarian
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$15.00
12" pizza, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Small Kids Cheese Pizza$11.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Old Dominion Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Old Dominion Pizza Company

4514 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (89 reviews)
Takeout
10"Patriot$16.00
Tomato Sauce , Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
16" The Patriot$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mikes Hot Honey, Fresh Oregano
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine , croutons , shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing
consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

La Bettola Italiano

558 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1426 reviews)
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. Add toppings to create you own.
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal Bonsai Sushi

553 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
1st Base Cheese Pizza$15.99
Thin-crust pizza topped with zesty tomato sauce smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dudley’s Sport And Ale

2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
16" Cheese Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Kids Cheese Pizza$9.00
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1883 reviews)
1st Base Cheese Pizza$15.99
Thin-crust pizza topped with zesty tomato sauce smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Wiseguy Pizza

1735 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (695 reviews)
Cheese Pizza Kit$18.00
Makes two 14" pizza and comes with 2 dough not 1.
