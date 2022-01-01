Cheeseburgers in Arlington
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Basic Cheeseburger
|$8.69
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|Basic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.79
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
|BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, fried onion ring, and our tangy House BBQ sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|P22 Cheeseburger Sliders
|$9.00
Pimiento cheese, bacon jam mayo, fried onion straws
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.00
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
|Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad
|$13.00
District Small Bites Food Truck
951 S. Monroe St., Arlington
|Classic Cheeseburgers
|$15.00
100% All beef patty blend of sirloin and chuck grilled over a open flame, topped with white American Cheese
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
Burger District
2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Cheeseburger
|$12.95
|Double Cheeseburger
|$17.95
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$13.95
Texas Jack's Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
|Prime Brisket
|$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
|Slider Rolls - Per Piece
|$0.35
Individually priced rolls
BGR
3129 Lee Highway, Arlington
|#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
|#Cheeseburger
|$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.89
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.59
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Cheeseburger sliders
|$9.90
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sand
|$7.99
|Double Cheeseburger
|$9.89
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Super Pollo
5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|McCormick's Cheeseburger
|$17.49
Cheddar Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / French Fries
Shuck Shack
1100 S Hayes St, Arlington
|Cheeseburger
|$7.19
Griddled patty with cheese and your choice of toppings (contains milk, wheat, soy, and gluten)
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.29
Cheeseburger topped with applewood-smoked bacon on a toasted bun
World of Beer - Arlington
4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Pimento Cheeseburger
|$19.59
Grilled Angus beef burger topped with pimento cheese & piled high with candied bacon, chipotle BBQ Sauce, shredded lettuce & crispy fried onions on a toasted brioche bun.
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$9.19
Two Angus beef sliders topped with cheddar cheese served on lightly toasted brioche buns.