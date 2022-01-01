Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Banner pic

 

Rustico

4075 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
fries or salad
More about Rustico
Basic Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Basic Cheeseburger$8.69
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with American cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
Basic Bacon Cheeseburger$9.79
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and our signature Basic sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
1/3lb certified angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, fried onion ring, and our tangy House BBQ sauce all on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Basic Burger
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Salad$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
Full Spaghetti and Meatballs$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about The Liberty Tavern
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
P22 Cheeseburger Sliders$9.00
Pimiento cheese, bacon jam mayo, fried onion straws
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.00
More about Palette 22
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Item pic

 

District Small Bites Food Truck

951 S. Monroe St., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburgers$15.00
100% All beef patty blend of sirloin and chuck grilled over a open flame, topped with white American Cheese
More about District Small Bites Food Truck
Lyon Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lyon Hall

3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
Lyon Hall Burger$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Lyon Hall
Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$12.95
Double Cheeseburger$17.95
Chili Cheeseburger$13.95
More about Burger District
Consumer pic

 

Texas Jack's Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
More about Texas Jack's Barbecue
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

BGR

3129 Lee Highway, Arlington

No reviews yet
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Cheeseburger$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
More about BGR
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Double Cheeseburger$9.89
Cheeseburger$6.99
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.59
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Cheeseburger sliders$9.90
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Bacon Cheeseburger Sand$7.99
Double Cheeseburger$9.89
Cheeseburger$6.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Cheeseburger$12.99
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and mayonnaise. Served with French fries.
More about Super Pollo
banner pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (4549 reviews)
McCormick's Cheeseburger$17.49
Cheddar Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / French Fries
More about McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
banner pic

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shuck Shack

1100 S Hayes St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (7719 reviews)
Cheeseburger$7.19
Griddled patty with cheese and your choice of toppings (contains milk, wheat, soy, and gluten)
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.29
Cheeseburger topped with applewood-smoked bacon on a toasted bun
More about Shuck Shack
banner pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

World of Beer - Arlington

4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
Pimento Cheeseburger$19.59
Grilled Angus beef burger topped with pimento cheese &amp; piled high with candied bacon, chipotle BBQ Sauce, shredded lettuce &amp; crispy fried onions on a toasted brioche bun.
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$9.19
Two Angus beef sliders topped with cheddar cheese served on lightly toasted brioche buns.
More about World of Beer - Arlington

