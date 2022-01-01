Chef salad in Arlington
The Bronson Bierhall
4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington
|Chef's Salad
|$14.00
Diced Turkey, Diced Ham, mixed lettuce, avocado, Roma tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Chef Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens / Prosciutto / Pepperoni / Grilled chicken / Parmesan / Fresh mozzarella / Cherry tomatoes / Corn / Balsamic vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Natural Cafe
850 N Randolph St, Arlington
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Swiss cheese, ham, turkey, and boiled egg.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Chef Salad
|$11.99