Chef salad in Arlington

Arlington restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

The Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef's Salad$14.00
Diced Turkey, Diced Ham, mixed lettuce, avocado, Roma tomatoes, white cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
More about The Bronson Bierhall
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$15.00
Mixed greens / Prosciutto / Pepperoni / Grilled chicken / Parmesan / Fresh mozzarella / Cherry tomatoes / Corn / Balsamic vinaigrette
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Natural Cafe

850 N Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)
Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Swiss cheese, ham, turkey, and boiled egg.
More about Natural Cafe
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

5050 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Chef Salad$11.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bob & Edith's Diner

539 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (2540 reviews)
Chef Salad$11.99
More about Bob & Edith's Diner

