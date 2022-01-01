Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Chicken Burrito$12.10
Mixto Burrito (Steak And Chicken )$13.20
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
banner pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Pollo

5011 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2067 reviews)
Chicken Burrito$13.99
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, and green and red peppers. Served with French fries.
More about Super Pollo

