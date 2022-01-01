Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
Classic Cheese - W$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
Roni Cup - W$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
More about Ballston Local
banner pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crisp & Juicy

4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (914 reviews)
Caesar Salad with Chicken$10.99
Large
More about Crisp & Juicy
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad $6.40
toss of romaine, Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, lemon edge, and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad $6.40
toss of romaine, Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, lemon edge, and Caesar dressing.
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

 

Kabob Bazaar

3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3897 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce and caesar dressing topped with spicy strips of grilled chicken breast.
More about Kabob Bazaar
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Sazon

4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (518 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken over fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with onions and croutons.
More about Cafe Sazon
banner pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ruffino's Spaghetti House

4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's PERi-PERi

1800 N Lynn St, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (250 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.39
Chopped romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing. Topped with PERi-PERi chicken, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, black pepper, and PERi-dried tomatoes.
More about Nando's PERi-PERi

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Scallops

Oreo Cake

Spaghetti

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Wraps

Kimchi

Ravioli

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston