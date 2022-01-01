Chicken caesar salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella
|$13.00
Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives
|Classic Cheese - W
|$19.00
The best simple cheese pizza.
Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil
|Roni Cup - W
|$22.00
Cup and Char, Mozz, Parm, Basil
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crisp & Juicy
4540 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Caesar Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Large
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.40
toss of romaine, Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, lemon edge, and Caesar dressing.
Kabob Bazaar
3133 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Romaine lettuce and caesar dressing topped with spicy strips of grilled chicken breast.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Sazon
4704 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken over fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with onions and croutons.
CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Ruffino's Spaghetti House
4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99