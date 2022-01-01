Chicken cheesesteaks in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Chicken steak, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, and mayo
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken steak, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, and mayo
More about Booeymonger - Ballston
Booeymonger - Ballston
1010 N Glebe Road, Arlington
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$10.50
Thinly sliced chicken sauteed with onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, mayo on baguette