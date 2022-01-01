Chicken cheesesteaks in Arlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cheesesteak$0.00
Chicken steak, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, and mayo
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.99
Chicken steak, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of cheese, and mayo
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Booeymonger - Ballston

1010 N Glebe Road, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak$10.50
Thinly sliced chicken sauteed with onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, mayo on baguette
More about Booeymonger - Ballston
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger - Arlington

3325 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
More about All About Burger - Arlington

