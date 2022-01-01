Chicken curry in Arlington
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Curry Chicken Empanadas
|$9.00
Khao soi curry chicken, peppers, onions, ginger
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Happy Eatery
1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington
|Fully Loaded Bowl
|$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
|Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
|Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH
|$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Takeshi Sushi
2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Curry Chicken Don
|$16.00
Japanese curry sauce and fried chicken with rice.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Masala Express
2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Chicken Curry
|$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked in traditional curry sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Curry Chicken
|$17.95
Hot and spicy.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Chicken Curry
|$14.95
Chicken cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Saigon
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Chicken Sauteed in Creamy Spicy Yellow Curry Sauce
|$18.00
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Noodles & Grill
1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|#68 Chicken Curry
|$17.00
Boneless chicken with curry and onion. All dishes served with steamed rice.
SALADS
Aroma Indian Cuisine
4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Boneless cubes of chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, & ginger. Medium spiced with a special blend of masalas