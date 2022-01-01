Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chicken curry

Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
Palette 22 image

TAPAS

Palette 22

4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Empanadas$9.00
Khao soi curry chicken, peppers, onions, ginger
More about Palette 22
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
ROSSLYN - Happy Eatery image

 

Happy Eatery

1800 N Lynn Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Crispy Egg Rolls Included*
A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
Eggs Rated Banh Mi DH$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs).
More about Happy Eatery
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Takeshi Sushi

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1029 reviews)
Curry Chicken Don$16.00
Japanese curry sauce and fried chicken with rice.
More about Takeshi Sushi
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Masala Express

2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1847 reviews)
Chicken Curry$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked in traditional curry sauce.
More about Masala Express
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Curry Chicken$17.95
Hot and spicy.
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Chicken Curry$14.95
Chicken cooked in house curry sauce and spices. Served with basmati rice.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Chicken Sauteed in Creamy Spicy Yellow Curry Sauce$18.00
More about Saigon Saigon
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#68 Chicken Curry$17.00
Boneless chicken with curry and onion. All dishes served with steamed rice.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill
banner pic

SALADS

Aroma Indian Cuisine

4044 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (683 reviews)
Chicken Curry$18.00
Boneless cubes of chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, &amp; ginger. Medium spiced with a special blend of masalas
More about Aroma Indian Cuisine
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Curry Chicken$14.35
More about Young Chow
banner pic

 

Hunan Gate

4233 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (578 reviews)
Chicken Curry$13.99
More about Hunan Gate

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Mixed Green Salad

Curry Chicken

Muffins

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Samosa

Shrimp Salad

Ceviche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston