Chicken fajitas in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Uncommon Luncheonette

1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
Fried Chicken Basket$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
UnCommon Rib Sandwich$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Chicken fajitas for 2$35.20
fajitas come grill chickent with grill vegue pepers, slide of cactus, rice,beans,chose chile toreado option, small salad pico de gallo ,small portion guacamole and sour cream, chosee your tortilla hand made, corn or flour.
Chicken Fajita(1)$17.60
Grill chiken , on red peper, yellow, peper , green onion, side rice , beans, small salad with guaca, pico, chosee you tortilla (2)
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (5446 reviews)
Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Spicy mesquite grilled jumbo shrimp, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Jalisco with skirt steak and chicken for $1
Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for Two$45.43
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Taco And Pina

4041 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Fajita for Two$26.00
one pound grilled chicken breast | grilled peppers and onion | rice and bean | flour tortilla | guacamole | crema
More about Taco And Pina

