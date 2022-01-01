Chicken fajitas in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Uncommon Luncheonette
Uncommon Luncheonette
1028 North Garfield Street, Arlington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
crispy tempura battered Cod with french fries, gribiche
|Fried Chicken Basket
|$12.00
pressure fried chicken, mac & cheese, coleslaw, milk gravy
|UnCommon Rib Sandwich
|$12.00
boneless baby back rib glazed with house BBQ, onion, bread & butter pickles on ciabatta roll
More about Taco Rock
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Chicken fajitas for 2
|$35.20
fajitas come grill chickent with grill vegue pepers, slide of cactus, rice,beans,chose chile toreado option, small salad pico de gallo ,small portion guacamole and sour cream, chosee your tortilla hand made, corn or flour.
|Chicken Fajita(1)
|$17.60
Grill chiken , on red peper, yellow, peper , green onion, side rice , beans, small salad with guaca, pico, chosee you tortilla (2)
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4301 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Spicy mesquite grilled jumbo shrimp, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Jalisco with skirt steak and chicken for $1
|Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
|Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for Two
|$45.43
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.