Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA

1100 S Hayes Street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Fried Rice w/ Red Chile Chicken$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA
Item pic

 

Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5

1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$14.99
spicy fried chicken, jasmine rice, cucumbers kimchi, pickled onions, fried shallots & garlic, scallions, and your choice of sauce.
More about Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Burritos

Brisket

Steak Salad

Chilaquiles

Banana Pudding

Cookies

Nachos

Steak Frites

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (670 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (480 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston