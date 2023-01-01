Chicken fried rice in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA
Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA
1100 S Hayes Street, Arlington
|Mexican Fried Rice w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5
Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5
1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5, Arlington
|Spicy Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$14.99
spicy fried chicken, jasmine rice, cucumbers kimchi, pickled onions, fried shallots & garlic, scallions, and your choice of sauce.