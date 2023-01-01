Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Item pic

 

Hanabi Ramen

3024 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Bento$15.99
Chicken katsu (breaded chicken cutlet) served with shredded cabbage covered with house-made carrot dressing, sautéed vegetables with pasta, and a bowl of steamed rice, served with house-made tonkatsu sauce
More about Hanabi Ramen
Consumer pic

 

Boru Ramen

2915 Columbia Pike, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shio Chicken Katsu ramen.$15.00
Light chicken broth, ramen noodle, Japanese fried chicken, seaweed, egg, bamboo shoot, Shanghai bok choy, scallion and roasted sesame.
More about Boru Ramen
Consumer pic

 

Gyu San Japanese BBQ

4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Bun$11.00
2pcs, Breaded chicken, lettuce, cucumber and steamed bun with katsu sauce and spicy mayo
More about Gyu San Japanese BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Steamed Rice

Shrimp Tempura

Reuben

Barbacoas

Chicken Pizza

Tomato Basil Soup

Cheese Pizza

Caprese Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (670 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (480 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston