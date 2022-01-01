Chicken parmesan in Arlington
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mele Bistro
1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|BISTRO SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed Garden Greens, Tomatoes, Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
|TRADITIONAL CAESAR
|$6.50
Unprocessed California Garlic, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano
|E. NORTH AMERICAN ROCK SHRIMP, CAPELLINI
|$26.00
in house Smoked Roasted Fennel, Pernod, Garlic, Marinara Sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Tavern Salad
|$9.00
field greens, fennel, radish, carrot, red wine/shallot vinaigrette
|Full Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$21.00
Two meatballs, Sunday sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
2800 S. Randolph St, Arlington
|Pizzaiola "Chicken Parmesan"
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, arugula, oregano, pickled red onions, imported prosciutto di Parma
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
La Bettola Italiano
558 23rd St S, Arlington
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$13.99
Chicken cutlet baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served on homemade baguette with French fries.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.99
Chicken breaded baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread.
CALZONES • SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Ruffino's Spaghetti House
4763 Lee Hwy, Arlington
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.99
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.99
Boneless breast of chicken breaded and topped with Marinara sauce and fresh Mozzarella cheese. Served with Linguini & Marinara sauce.