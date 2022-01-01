Chicken salad in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington
|Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)