Chicken salad in Arlington

Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Meridian Pint
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
More about Farmbird
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

