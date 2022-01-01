Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Arlington

Arlington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cavatelli with Italian Meatballs$26.00
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Bibb & Blue Cheese Salad$13.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1550 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Natural Cafe

850 N Randolph St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Comes with lettuce and tomato
More about Natural Cafe

