Chicken sandwiches in Arlington

Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Hand-Battered Crispy Tenders, Buffalo-Sauced! Add Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basic Burger
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
grilled chicken breast • bacon • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato • chipotle mayo
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Cage-free, veg-fed fried chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, serrano pepper aioli, brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Meridian Pint
6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Queen Mother's
918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Arlington
|The Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Dusted with a signature spice blend of cayenne, gochgaru, and chilis. on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with iceberg lettuce, house pickles and house ranch. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Ask for it SPICY, and we will dress it with Valentina's hot sauce!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington
|Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
|Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich
|$10.90
Pulled barbecue chicken, supergreens slaw.
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Liberty Tavern
3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Spicy jalapeño slaw, pickle, basil aioli, sesame seed bun
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Pig Bistro
1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
1051 N Highland Street, Arlington
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
maple wood smoked chicken thighs / cole slaw
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Ballston Local
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Courthaus Social
2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with roasted red
pepper, arugula, havarti cheese, mustard
aioli, served on ciabatta bread.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Ruthie's All-Day
3411 5th St S, Arlington
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Jalapeno, pickles, slaw, avocado ranch, potato roll
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame