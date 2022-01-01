Chicken sandwiches in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way! Served with Cajun Fries.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Hand-Battered Crispy Tenders, Buffalo-Sauced! Add Crumbled Blue Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!
More about Flavors Food Truck
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basic Burger

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Buttermilk ranch marinated chicken breast breaded and fried to crispy perfection. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced red onion, and mild chipotle ranch served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Basic Burger
Item pic

 

Crafthouse

901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crafthouse Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast • bacon • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato • chipotle mayo
More about Crafthouse
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cage-free, veg-fed fried chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, serrano pepper aioli, brioche bun.
More about Busboys and Poets
Meridian Pint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Meridian Pint

6035 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Meridian Pint
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
The Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Queen Mother's

918 S. Lincoln St. Suite 2, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
brined chicken breast cooked in duck fat. Dusted with a signature spice blend of cayenne, gochgaru, and chilis. on a toasted Lyon bakery brioche.
Our artisan flour is seasoned with Sicilian sea salt, Spanish paprika, French black pepper and more aromatics.
*all of our chicken is from Bell & Evans farm in Pennsylvania where they produce the highest standard of chicken available. It is 100% air chilled, humane, antibiotic and cage free.
More about Queen Mother's
The Freshman image

 

The Freshman

2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with iceberg lettuce, house pickles and house ranch. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Ask for it SPICY, and we will dress it with Valentina's hot sauce!
More about The Freshman
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

4121 Wilson Blvd Suite 102b, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.90
Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$10.90
Pulled barbecue chicken, supergreens slaw.
More about Farmbird
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Arlington
The Liberty Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8747 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Spicy jalapeño slaw, pickle, basil aioli, sesame seed bun
More about The Liberty Tavern
Green Pig Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (3132 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Green Pig Bistro
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland Street, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
maple wood smoked chicken thighs / cole slaw
More about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue
Ballston Local image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Ballston Local

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil
More about Ballston Local
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
2017 Taste of Arlington Award winner, Best Entree. Locally sourced, all-natural and cage-free chicken breast made to order with our signature Haus breading, fried crisp and tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and torched blue cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with roasted red
pepper, arugula, havarti cheese, mustard
aioli, served on ciabatta bread.
More about Courthaus Social
Ruthie's All-Day image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Jalapeno, pickles, slaw, avocado ranch, potato roll
More about Ruthie's All-Day
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger District

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1963 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.95
More about Burger District

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Cornbread

Garlic Knots

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

Sliders

Burritos

Pretzels

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston