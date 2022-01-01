Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chicken soup

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon image

 

Tatte Bakery | Clarendon

2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
T.H.A.I in Shirlington image

 

T.H.A.I in Shirlington

4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
Fire Works - Courthouse image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Works - Courthouse

2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (4440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
consumer pic

TACOS

bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
chicken soup$7.50
rustic chicken soup with corn, jalapenos, potatoes, and cilantro contains: garlic + onion
More about bartaco
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

TNR Cafe

2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (2222 reviews)
Chicken Corn Soup$11.95
Serves two.
Chicken Noodle Soup$16.95
More about TNR Cafe
consumer pic

TACOS

Bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
chicken soup$7.50
rustic chicken soup with corn, jalapenos, potatoes, and cilantro contains: garlic + onion
More about Bartaco
consumer pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky's Pub & Grill

237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
Chicken Soup$11.00
Chicken soup w/ fresh cilantro, vegetables &amp; tortillas
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

King Of Koshary

5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Chicken tortilla soup 16 oz$5.59
Chicken, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, onions, tortilla chips, scallions, jalapeños, canola oil, garlic, cilantro, salt and pepper Contain milk
Chicken tortilla soup 16 oz$5.59
Chicken, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, onions, tortilla chips, scallions, jalapeños, canola oil, garlic, cilantro, salt and pepper Contain milk
Homestyle Chicken noodle soup 16 oz$5.59
Chicken, carrots, pasta, celery, onions, chicken base, parsley, turmeric, garlic, salt and pepper. Contain( egg and wheat)
More about King Of Koshary
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Saigon

1101 S Joyce St, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (3573 reviews)
Large Hanoi Chicken Noodle Soup $18.00
Served with assorted toppings, bean sprout, lime, and basil leaves.
More about Saigon Saigon
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Young Chow

420 23rd St S, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Chicken Corn Soup for 2$8.35
Serves for 2.
More about Young Chow
banner pic

HOT POT

Mala Tang

3434 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (11684 reviews)
Wonton Chicken Soup$7.95
More about Mala Tang
banner pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Le Café Market

901 N Nelson St, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.59
More about Le Café Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Potstickers

French Fries

Spinach Salad

Omelettes

Fried Rice

Cookies

Kebabs

Green Beans

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston