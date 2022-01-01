Chicken soup in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
Tatte Bakery | Clarendon
2805 Claredon Blvd, Arlington
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.75
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about T.H.A.I in Shirlington
T.H.A.I in Shirlington
4029 Campbell Ave,The Village at Shirlington, Arlington
|Chicken Basil
|$14.00
Minced chicken breast stir-fried with chili-garlic-basil sauce, onion, scallions, sweet bell peppers served over jasmine rice.
|Panang Perfect
All-time favorite... Our savory curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce or Mild-soy sauce with egg.
More about Fire Works - Courthouse
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Works - Courthouse
2350 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington
|Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
|Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.00
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1851 N. Moore St, Arlington
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
More about bartaco
TACOS
bartaco
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|chicken soup
|$7.50
rustic chicken soup with corn, jalapenos, potatoes, and cilantro contains: garlic + onion
More about TNR Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
TNR Cafe
2049 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Corn Soup
|$11.95
Serves two.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$16.95
More about Ricky's Pub & Grill
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky's Pub & Grill
237 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
|Chicken Soup
|$11.00
Chicken soup w/ fresh cilantro, vegetables & tortillas
More about King Of Koshary
FRENCH FRIES
King Of Koshary
5515 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken tortilla soup 16 oz
|$5.59
Chicken, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, onions, tortilla chips, scallions, jalapeños, canola oil, garlic, cilantro, salt and pepper Contain milk
|Chicken tortilla soup 16 oz
|$5.59
Chicken, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, corn, onions, tortilla chips, scallions, jalapeños, canola oil, garlic, cilantro, salt and pepper Contain milk
|Homestyle Chicken noodle soup 16 oz
|$5.59
Chicken, carrots, pasta, celery, onions, chicken base, parsley, turmeric, garlic, salt and pepper. Contain( egg and wheat)
More about Saigon Saigon
PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Saigon
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington
|Large Hanoi Chicken Noodle Soup
|$18.00
Served with assorted toppings, bean sprout, lime, and basil leaves.
More about Young Chow
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Young Chow
420 23rd St S, Arlington
|Chicken Corn Soup for 2
|$8.35
Serves for 2.