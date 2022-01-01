Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Troy's Italian Kitchen image

 

Troy's Italian Kitchen

2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
Vegan Cheese Bread$7.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Charga Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Charga Grill

5151 Lee Highway, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (826 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Bowl$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
Charga Half$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Charga Grill
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Masala Express

2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (1847 reviews)
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked in onion and tomato sauce.
More about Masala Express
consumer pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD

City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1338 reviews)
Chicken Tikka Masala Karahi (For 2)$26.95
BBQ chicken cooked in tomato sauce served with 2 naans.
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
BBQ chicken cooked in tomato sauce and served with basmati rice.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington

