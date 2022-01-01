Chicken tikka masala in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about Charga Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Charga Grill
5151 Lee Highway, Arlington
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.00
You can Build your own bowl and choose unlimited Sides and also your protein. (we do not pack any of these side options separate, what you choose will go in the bowl)
|Charga Half
|$9.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Masala Express
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Masala Express
2622-A N Pershing Dr, Arlington
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked in onion and tomato sauce.
More about City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • SEAFOOD
City Kabob & Curry House- Arlington
3007 Columbia Pike, Arlington
|Chicken Tikka Masala Karahi (For 2)
|$26.95
BBQ chicken cooked in tomato sauce served with 2 naans.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.95
BBQ chicken cooked in tomato sauce and served with basmati rice.