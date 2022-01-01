Chicken wraps in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Flavors Food Truck
Flavors Food Truck
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington
|FRIED CATFISH PLATTER
|$16.00
A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp!
|FRIED WHITING PLATTER
|$16.00
Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets.
“Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine.
|FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER
|$16.00
“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine.
More about Crafthouse
Crafthouse
901 N Glebe Rd #105, Arlington
|Craft Your Own Burger
|$13.99
beef patty • lettuce • tomato
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
giant bavarian pretzel
add house-made beer cheese
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
4251 South Campbell Avenue, Arlington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$24.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Troy's Italian Kitchen
Troy's Italian Kitchen
2710B Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Vegan Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Vegan steak, vegan cheese, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and vegan mayo.
|Vegan Cheese Bread
|$7.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about Westover Beer Garden
SANDWICHES
Westover Beer Garden
5863 Washington BLVD, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheese & Bacon w/ Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
(12) Sauces: Buffalo, Habanero, Old Bay Spice, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili
More about Lyon Hall
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lyon Hall
3100 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Grilled Branzino
artichoke, baby carrots, cipollini onion, warm lemon vinaigrette
|Lyon Hall Burger
|$18.00
house-ground beef, romaine, local tomato confit, red onion, IPA roll, pommes frites - or salad
|Hanger Steak Frites
arugula salad, persillade, Béarnaise
More about Dudley’s Sport And Ale
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dudley’s Sport And Ale
2766 S Arlington Mill Dr, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Fried chicken strips, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, ranch
More about Mocha Cafe & Pastry
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mocha Cafe & Pastry
2720 Washington Blvd, Arlington
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
Chicken, lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and mayo on a delicious tortilla wrap.
More about Nando's PERi-PERi
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's PERi-PERi
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington
|Chicken Breast Wrap
|$10.60
Served with a mix of crunchy vegetables, sweet chilli jam and tangy yogurt sauce.
More about First Down Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
First Down Sports Bar & Grill
4213 Fairfax Dr, Arlington
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken marinated in our signature Medium sauce with lettuce, tomato, onions and bleu cheese dressing
|Chicken BBQ Hail Mary Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, and your choice of our homemade BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or BBQ Madness Sauce