Chile relleno in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chile relleno

Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington

4028 Campbell Ave, Arlington

TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$16.95
Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with your preference of ground beef or a blend of monterrey jack and cheddar cheese. Covered with ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and mexican butter on the side.
Chile Relleno - ground beef$16.95
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Arlington
Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA

1100 S Hayes Street, Arlington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno$20.00
Great for Sharing! Black bean, quinoa, roasted corn, watercress, roasted tomato chipotle sauce, Mexican or white rice
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano - Pentagon City, VA

