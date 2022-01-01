Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Arlington

Go
Arlington restaurants
Toast

Arlington restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Flavors Food Truck

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Grilled Chipotle Chicken, Brioche or Kaiser, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions or Slaw. Dress it your Way!
More about Flavors Food Truck
Earl's Sandwiches image

 

Earl's Sandwiches

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar and chipotle barbecue sauce on a grilled brioche roll.
More about Earl's Sandwiches
banner pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

World of Beer - Arlington

4300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Flatbread$15.09
Tender, grilled chicken with onions, peppers &amp; bacon smothered in mozzarella cheese. Finished with a drizzle of chipotle BBQ.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$18.59
Grilled White Wheat beer-brined chicken breast with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese &amp; chipotle sauce, served on a toasty brioche bun.
More about World of Beer - Arlington

Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington

Grilled Chicken

Pretzels

Huevos Rancheros

Strawberry Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Gnocchi

Veggie Burgers

Collard Greens

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Arlington to explore

Ballston

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Rosslyn

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clarendon

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Crystal City

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Pentagon City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Shirlington

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Court House

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Arlington to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston