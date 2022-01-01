Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Poppyseed Rye image

 

Poppyseed Rye

818 N Quincy St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball$14.00
marinara, provolone, goat cheese, pesto, sub roll
Hot Pastrami$15.00
sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 Island, rye
Roast Beef$14.00
sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce, shaved onion, kaiser roll
More about Poppyseed Rye
Taco Rock image

TACOS

Taco Rock

1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Empanadas$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock
Mexicali Blues Inc image

 

Mexicali Blues Inc

2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexicali Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
Empanadas$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
Pupusas$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
More about Mexicali Blues Inc
Assembly image

FRENCH FRIES

Assembly

1700 N Moore, Arlington

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fatty Matty$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
Grandpa Bob$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
The Colonel$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
More about Assembly
consumer pic

TACOS

bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
salsa verde + chips$4.00
a spicy green salsa w/ charred veggies + tomatillos contains: onion + refined sugar
salsa roja + chips$4.00
a spicy red salsa w/ charred veggies + tomatillos contains: garlic + pineapple
More about bartaco
consumer pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

District Taco

1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
Chips and Salsa$6.85
Large Chips served with 8oz of Chiltomate Salsa (medium) - Chunky, fresh roasted tomatoes blended with habanaro peppers for a flavorful kick.
Side of Salsa (no chips)$5.20
Choose 1 of 3 homemade salsas (8 oz): Chiltomate (medium) - Chunky, fresh roasted tomatoes blended with habanero peppers for a flavorful kick. Mestizo (spicy) - Blend of fresh jalapeños, Chiles de Arbol, habaneros, tomatillos, and more to pack a delicioso punch. Pico de Gallo (mild) - Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro tossed together with tangy lime juice.
More about District Taco
consumer pic

BURRITOS

Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant

922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Chips and Salsa (To-Go)$6.05
More about Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
banner pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Taco And Pina

4041 Campbell Ave, Arlington

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Chips + Salsa$15.00
More about Taco And Pina

