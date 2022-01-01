Chips and salsa in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Poppyseed Rye
818 N Quincy St, Arlington
|Meatball
|$14.00
marinara, provolone, goat cheese, pesto, sub roll
|Hot Pastrami
|$15.00
sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 Island, rye
|Roast Beef
|$14.00
sharp cheddar, horseradish sauce, shaved onion, kaiser roll
TACOS
Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Empanadas
|$5.00
1 steak, 1 chicken latin turnover with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
|El Gringo
|$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Mexicali Blues Inc
2933 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Mexicali Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, cheese, sour cream, charro bean, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa
|Empanadas
|$4.00
Marinated ground beef served with cabbage, onion, fresh cheese and tomato sauce
|Pupusas
|$4.00
Made with Cornflour dough.
Choice of Revuelta or Frijoles
Served with cabbage pickle and tomato sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Assembly
1700 N Moore, Arlington
|Fatty Matty
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, mayo, cherry peppers, onion, celery, lemon juice, multi-grain bread
|Grandpa Bob
|$11.95
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing marble rye
|The Colonel
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, pickled onion, lemon tarragon aioli, brioche bun
TACOS
bartaco
4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|salsa verde + chips
|$4.00
a spicy green salsa w/ charred veggies + tomatillos contains: onion + refined sugar
|salsa roja + chips
|$4.00
a spicy red salsa w/ charred veggies + tomatillos contains: garlic + pineapple
BURRITOS • TACOS
District Taco
1500 Wilson Blvd, Arlington
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.85
Large Chips served with 8oz of Chiltomate Salsa (medium) - Chunky, fresh roasted tomatoes blended with habanaro peppers for a flavorful kick.
|Side of Salsa (no chips)
|$5.20
Choose 1 of 3 homemade salsas (8 oz): Chiltomate (medium) - Chunky, fresh roasted tomatoes blended with habanero peppers for a flavorful kick. Mestizo (spicy) - Blend of fresh jalapeños, Chiles de Arbol, habaneros, tomatillos, and more to pack a delicioso punch. Pico de Gallo (mild) - Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro tossed together with tangy lime juice.
BURRITOS
Los chamacos Mexican Restaurant
922 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington
|Chips and Salsa (To-Go)
|$6.05